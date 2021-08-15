Cancel
Indio, CA

Live events on the horizon in Indio

Indio Voice
Indio Voice
 7 days ago

(INDIO, CA) Indio is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indio area:

Rock Zone at Fantasy Springs Resort

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

The Rock Yard at Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino brings you your favorite rockers, ROCK ZONE! Come and rock out to all your favorite tunes of the 70's, 80's and 90's with ROCK ZONE!! Take a trip...

Stagecoach 2022

Indio, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 81800 51st Avenue, Indio, CA 92201

The Stagecoach Festival is an outdoor country music festival held annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Various artists att

Silver Fit

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

An excellent class for all fitness levels. Enjoy the best of the "old time" music while getting a total body workout. The format of the exercises includes both standing and seated positions. Come...

Sunday Service

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Invite your friends and family every Sunday to join us for a Spirit Filled sermon by our Pastor.\n

Accoustic %26 Unplugged Fridays %26 Saturdays Featuring Mark Gregg %26 Misty Howell

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Acoustic & Unplugged is an intimate music showcase in an unmatched setting, happening every Friday and Saturday night from 7 to 10:30 p.m. (until 12:30 a.m. on concert nights) at Twelve. Join...

With Indio Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

