Decatur, IL

Decatur calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Decatur is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQAGW_0bSNCdKM00

Justin Moore with special guest Heath Sanders

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

It will be a night of hits with country music chart-topper Justin Moore and special guest Heath Sanders, presented by Grandstand Concerts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n56DH_0bSNCdKM00

Decatur Airport 75th Anniversary Airshow!

Decatur, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 910 S Airport Rd, Decatur, IL

The Decatur Airport, a Decatur Park District property, will host a 75th Anniversary Air Show on August 14 and 15, 2021, in celebration of the airport’s 75 years of operation. • The event is free...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTKFh_0bSNCdKM00

Kool & The Gang with special guest Deja Voodoo

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

The iconic Kool & The Gang return to Decatur for a night of live music you don't want to miss. Dance the night away at The Devon!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TuVUq_0bSNCdKM00

Ginuwine with special guests Mya & Chingy

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Enjoy a night of R&B and Hip Hop with chart toppers Ginuwine and special guests Mya & Chingy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9IN0_0bSNCdKM00

Three Dog Night with special guest Danny McGaw

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

The one and only Three Dog Night will be playing a night full of hit songs.

