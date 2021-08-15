Cancel
Florence, SC

Live events on the horizon in Florence

Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 7 days ago

(FLORENCE, SC) Live events are coming to Florence.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Florence:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vjSv_0bSNCcRd00

8th ANNUAL VISIBLE & VIABLE COMMUNITY IMPACT DAY & SICKLE CELL WALK

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 842 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501

The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation is a non-profit United Way agency serving sickle cell clients and their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4qbY_0bSNCcRd00

GOOD VIBES

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 174 West Evans Street, Florence, SC 29501

Chiq Quisine & Tarot Tea Presents Good Vibes, Food and Music .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Imym_0bSNCcRd00

DIY Herbal Smudge Sticks with Crafty Maibritt

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3108 Alligator Road, Florence, SC 29501

If you've ever been to the Downtown Florence Farmers Market, then you must know Craft Maibritt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26AUAN_0bSNCcRd00

Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs | November 14th | (Florence)

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 10:15 AM

Address: 2443 West Lucas Street, Florence, SC 29501

Course Name: Safety/Sanitation/Disinfection & Laws/Regs Date: November 14th Location: (Kenneth Shuler School 2443 West Lucas Street)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f247c_0bSNCcRd00

The Blue Rose Gala

Florence, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 3300 West Radio Drive, Florence, SC 29501

Come and celebrate the legacy of Farrah Turner with an evening filled with entertainment and liveliness.

