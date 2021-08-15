Kennewick events coming up
(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kennewick:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336
One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA
Clover Island Inn | Rail/Blue Tattoo/Upward Vision performing Sunday August 29, 2021 at Clover Island Inn in Kennewick!
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Address: 435 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336
Join Pet Overpopulation Prevention for a night of great music, food, and dancing under the stars at Clover Island, all for a great cause!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Join Vibe for our production of Shrek the Musical! Show Dates: August 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th at 7:00 PM August 21st, and 28th at 2:00 PM Tickets can be purchased on our website...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Address: 1921 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA
Hosting a Goodwill of the Columbia donation drive! Drop your donations at the address on the event to help this organization. Here's how it works ... 1. Get a sack 2. Pack it with clothing or...
