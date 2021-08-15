Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick events coming up

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 7 days ago

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kennewick:

Beer Yoga At Moonshot

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336

One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.

Rail, Blue Tattoo and Upward Vision

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA

Clover Island Inn | Rail/Blue Tattoo/Upward Vision performing Sunday August 29, 2021 at Clover Island Inn in Kennewick!

POPP's Paws For A Cause Fundraising Concert

Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 435 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336

Join Pet Overpopulation Prevention for a night of great music, food, and dancing under the stars at Clover Island, all for a great cause!

Shrek the Musical

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join Vibe for our production of Shrek the Musical! Show Dates: August 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th at 7:00 PM August 21st, and 28th at 2:00 PM Tickets can be purchased on our website...

KFCC Youth Group - Donation Drive

Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1921 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA

Hosting a Goodwill of the Columbia donation drive! Drop your donations at the address on the event to help this organization. Here's how it works ... 1. Get a sack 2. Pack it with clothing or...

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick Voice

Kennewick, WA
With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

