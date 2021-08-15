Kennewick events coming up

(KENNEWICK, WA) Kennewick is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kennewick:

Beer Yoga At Moonshot Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 8804 West Victoria Avenue, Ste. 140, Kennewick, WA 99336

One hour all levels, beginner friendly Yoga class. Ticket includes your first drink of choice; before, during or after class, Yogis choice.

Rail, Blue Tattoo and Upward Vision Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 435 N Clover Island Dr, Kennewick, WA

Clover Island Inn | Rail/Blue Tattoo/Upward Vision performing Sunday August 29, 2021 at Clover Island Inn in Kennewick!

POPP's Paws For A Cause Fundraising Concert Kennewick, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 435 North Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, WA 99336

Join Pet Overpopulation Prevention for a night of great music, food, and dancing under the stars at Clover Island, all for a great cause!

Shrek the Musical Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Join Vibe for our production of Shrek the Musical! Show Dates: August 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th at 7:00 PM August 21st, and 28th at 2:00 PM Tickets can be purchased on our website...

KFCC Youth Group - Donation Drive Kennewick, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 1921 S Olympia St, Kennewick, WA

Hosting a Goodwill of the Columbia donation drive! Drop your donations at the address on the event to help this organization. Here's how it works ... 1. Get a sack 2. Pack it with clothing or...