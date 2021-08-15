Fort Smith calendar: Events coming up

(FORT SMITH, AR) Fort Smith has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Smith:

Bamboo Chair 6 hr CE AR approvedd

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 3500 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join us to learn a bamboo routine for use with your massage chair. This technique is great for spa parties, corporate settings, or sporting event massages! Our 6 hr CE bamboo chair protocol is a...

Junie B. Jones The Musical JR AUDITIONS

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 N 19th St, Fort Smith, AR

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends -— and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at...

One Team Scavenger Hunt Fort Smith

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 301 Parker Ave, Fort Smith, AR

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. About this event Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an...

Apples, Beer, & Chili at Christ the King

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2121 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

Enjoy an adult's night out with all the apple desserts, home brew beer, and chili you can handle! There will be music and games too.

Students Report - Adult Education

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 501 S 20th St, Fort Smith, AR

Monday August 16, 2021: Event listing from Adult Education: Monday, August 16 (all day)Students Report - First Day of School