Jacksonville events coming up

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Jacksonville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Jacksonville:

7th Annual Rob’s Ride Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

SSA is honored to work with American Infidels VMC NC again this year as they honor the life and memory of one of our own, Marine Scout Sniper Rob Richards, for the 7th Annual Rob's Ride. This is a...

Motor Market Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2394 Wilmington Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Come shop local vendors, grab a bite to eat and see all NRHD has to offer!

The Strat Reunion Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

The Strat Reunion is happening this Labor Day! A Night Of Nostalgia - Hottest White Party Of The Summer!

Whole Vet/O2O Military Career Transition Day at the American Legion Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Co-hosted by Whole Vet and Onward to Opportunity, this is an event for transitioning Veterans and servicemembers and their families.

Colby Corino's 25th Anniversary Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 111 Wilmington Highway, Jacksonville, NC 28540

106.5 WSFL, Silk Spade Media, Superjaw, and Premier Wrestling Federation come together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Colby Corino!