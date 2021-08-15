Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula events calendar

Posted by 
Missoula Today
Missoula Today
 7 days ago

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are coming to Missoula.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Missoula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mCKu_0bSNCYrb00

Summertime High Tea

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1106 Hawthorne St, Missoula, MT

An amazing selection of tea party themed ceramic works and art packages will be available for bidding and instant purchase. Proceeds from this online event fund professional development...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rbad_0bSNCYrb00

Gilda House w/ Emzee and Silas

Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2901 Brooks, Missoula, MT 59801

Gilda House live at the Giggle Box with support from Emzee and Silas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtPWa_0bSNCYrb00

Bootcamp by Sound Strength Fitness Class —Highlander Beer

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 International Dr, Missoula, MT

Join certified personal trainer Lizzie Dolan of LizFit Fitness and the founder of the Sound Strength Fitness format for an Outdoor Bootcamp at Highlander Beer Sundays this summer! Class goes from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bVWw_0bSNCYrb00

Garden City Crystal, Rock, & Bead Show — Missoula Fairgrounds

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 South Ave W, Missoula, MT

First Annual Garden City Crystal, Rock, & Bead Show Friday, August 27 2PM - 8PM Saturday, August 28 9AM - 5PM Sunday, August 29 10AM - 4PM This will be one of the finest assortments of crystals...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IERl_0bSNCYrb00

Global Wine Mixer

Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join us at the Barn at the Ranch Club for a Global Wine Mixer! Wednesday, July 28th 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 8500 Mullan Road Missoula, MT 59808 $35 per person Enjoy 6 wine tastings from around the world...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Missoula Today

Missoula Today

Missoula, MT
55
Followers
183
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Missoula Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Live Events#Wine#Garden City#Mt Join#Lizfit Fitness#Sound Strength Fitness#Highlander Beer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Williams, AZABC 15 News

Experience Williams: Fun getaway into cooler weather up north!

Experience Williams is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Experience Williams- Gateway to the Grand Canyon®!. Williams, Arizona is a destination known for things to do for visitors of all ages. From cruising Route 66, planning a visit to the Grand Canyon, riding the rails, getting up close to the wildlife at a drive-thru wildlife park, hitting the trail with some outdoor recreation, or shopping for that perfect souvenir- Williams, Arizona is the place to do it.
Flagstaff, AZPhoenix New Times

10 Must-Eat Foods In Flagstaff

You already know Flagstaff as a great place to take a hike and grab a craft brew (a Tower Station IPA at Mother Road’s Downtown Brewery, yes, please). But in the past few years, the mountain town has been growing a strong food scene, adding chic cafes and chef-owned eateries alongside impressive ethnic eats and burger joints. There are plenty of egg-and-bacon breakfast joints to fuel your day, plus to-die-for donuts, inspired pizza, and tasting menus that will take you places. So pack your hiking shoes and your appetite and get ready to taste some of the best foods Flagstaff has to offer.
Williams, AZAZFamily

All aboard! Tickets to the Polar Express train in Williams, AZ on sale now

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - All aboard to the North Pole! Or in this case, Williams, Arizona. Tickets for the Polar Express train ride are on sale now. The Polar Express (or, the Grand Canyon Railway) train takes riders through the snowy wilderness of Williams throughout the holiday season. Pajama-clad children will get a present from Santa Claus himself and families can enjoy hot chocolate and cookies on the train. The train staff will lead families in Christmas carols and will read aloud from the famous book by Chris Van Allsburg, about a young boy who takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve.

Comments / 0

Community Policy