Missoula events calendar

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are coming to Missoula.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Missoula:

Summertime High Tea Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1106 Hawthorne St, Missoula, MT

An amazing selection of tea party themed ceramic works and art packages will be available for bidding and instant purchase. Proceeds from this online event fund professional development...

Gilda House w/ Emzee and Silas Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 2901 Brooks, Missoula, MT 59801

Gilda House live at the Giggle Box with support from Emzee and Silas

Bootcamp by Sound Strength Fitness Class —Highlander Beer Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 International Dr, Missoula, MT

Join certified personal trainer Lizzie Dolan of LizFit Fitness and the founder of the Sound Strength Fitness format for an Outdoor Bootcamp at Highlander Beer Sundays this summer! Class goes from...

Garden City Crystal, Rock, & Bead Show — Missoula Fairgrounds Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1101 South Ave W, Missoula, MT

First Annual Garden City Crystal, Rock, & Bead Show Friday, August 27 2PM - 8PM Saturday, August 28 9AM - 5PM Sunday, August 29 10AM - 4PM This will be one of the finest assortments of crystals...

Global Wine Mixer Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Join us at the Barn at the Ranch Club for a Global Wine Mixer! Wednesday, July 28th 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM 8500 Mullan Road Missoula, MT 59808 $35 per person Enjoy 6 wine tastings from around the world...