Johnson City, TN

Johnson City calendar: What's coming up

Johnson City Times
 7 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are lining up on the Johnson City calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Johnson City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoWWQ_0bSNCXys00

Friday Night Karaoke at Rainbow Asian Cuisine 9pm

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 2412 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Check out our awesome Karaoke food and drink specials every Friday night at 9pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0WFP_0bSNCXys00

College Park FWB Church

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

College Park FWB Church at 155 Williams St, Johnson City, TN 37601-5555, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 11:00 am

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD0h2_0bSNCXys00

Worship Leader Lunch

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 200 East Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City, TN 37601

A FREE bi-monthly lunch for Worship Leaders in the East TN region! Please register to attend. We will be meeting in the pavilion behind FCC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVdqS_0bSNCXys00

August Evening Social in Johnson City

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 612 Lyle St Suite 101, Johnson City, TN

Let’s have some fun! All work and no play makes for a terrible workweek. The August Evening Social by Incredible Business Networking will be in Johnson City at Rockin 4M Sausage near ETSU. We will...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPdXL_0bSNCXys00

CrossPath Connection

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Join us for free bagels and coffee at Wheeler's Bagels! We want to crosspaths with you, and share the story and vision behind CrossPath Church. We are excited about what God is doing in Johnson...

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

