Mansfield, OH

Live events coming up in Mansfield

Posted by 
Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 7 days ago

(MANSFIELD, OH) Mansfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mansfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNDz4_0bSNCW6900

Animal Feeding Day at Gorman Nature Center

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2295 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH

Animal Feeding Day (Help care for the animals from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m., Aug 3rd – October 26th, each-and-every Tuesday.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sss8g_0bSNCW6900

Pick Your Time Craft Class at Little Buckeye Children’s Museum

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 44 W 4th St, Mansfield, OH

Self directed craft class will be available in the front lobby from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, while supplies last. We have everything you need to make a creative take home project! Projects will change...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc3k6_0bSNCW6900

Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 700 Marion Ave, Mansfield, OH

August 15 – September 12, “Ohio Designer Craftsmen: The Best of 2020-2021” is a popular show that will feature over 70 artists. Their contemporary works show excellence in design and artistic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcaw7_0bSNCW6900

North End Farmers’ Market

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 311 Bowman St, Mansfield, OH

The North End Farmers Market will be here THIS SUMMER! Want to plan ahead? Check out our 2021 Schedule. For more information, visit our website...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HC4pR_0bSNCW6900

Community Health Screenings – Richland Public Health

Mansfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 555 Lexington Ave, Mansfield, OH

Community Health Screenings are free health checks for adults in Richland County. Screenings are provided by Public Health Nurses at locations close to home. Community Health Screenings include...

Mansfield Times

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

