Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute events coming up

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 7 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terre Haute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNIPH_0bSNCVDQ00

Sound Journey w/ Danielle Bryan

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1803 Prairieton Rd, Terre Haute, IN

Sound Journeys with Danielle Bryan is an immersive experience in which you utilize yoga, breathwork, and clear quartz singing bowls. These experiences will help you clear your mind and uplift your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gbSaH_0bSNCVDQ00

Fall Coin & Currency Show

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3901 S US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN

Show Start Date: August 15, 2021 Show End Date: August 15, 2021 Number of Tables: 24 Show Venue: Wabash Valley Fair Grounds Show Start Date: August 15, 2021 Show End Date: August 15, 2021 Number...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ug4gU_0bSNCVDQ00

Northview vs Terre Haute North Vigo HighSchool Football 2021

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 3434 Maple Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Northview vs Terre Haute North Vigo HighSchool Football 2021 Knights 0-0 Patriots 0-0 Watch Live Here : http://codot.runingtv.com/hsfootball.php The Terre Haute North Vigo (Terre Haute, IN...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJiH1_0bSNCVDQ00

Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District exhibit

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) and the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (SPSMW) are partnering with the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana, to present “Stories from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SL9MA_0bSNCVDQ00

Krimidinner "Der Tod heiratet mit"

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: Zwingenbergstr. 116, 47802 Krefeld

Krimidinner Der Tod heiratet mit Das FestDer schönste Tag im Leben einer Frau – ist ihre Hochzeit. So manche fiebert ihr halbes Leben dem großen Tag entgegen, um Mr. Right das Jawort zu geben. Welche Frau träumt nicht davon, wie eine Prinzessin im Mittelpunkt zu stehen und die schönste Frau für einen Tag zu sein.Gefeiert wird im großen Stil, mit weißer Kutsche, einem Kleid von Versace, der Tasche von Louis Vuitton, einer großen Champagner-Marzipan-Torte, mit vielen Gästen, neidischen Blicken, de

Terre Haute, IN
With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

