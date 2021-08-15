Terre Haute events coming up

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Terre Haute has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terre Haute:

Sound Journey w/ Danielle Bryan Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1803 Prairieton Rd, Terre Haute, IN

Sound Journeys with Danielle Bryan is an immersive experience in which you utilize yoga, breathwork, and clear quartz singing bowls. These experiences will help you clear your mind and uplift your...

Fall Coin & Currency Show Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3901 S US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN

Show Start Date: August 15, 2021 Show End Date: August 15, 2021 Number of Tables: 24 Show Venue: Wabash Valley Fair Grounds Show Start Date: August 15, 2021 Show End Date: August 15, 2021 Number...

Northview vs Terre Haute North Vigo HighSchool Football 2021 Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 3434 Maple Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Northview vs Terre Haute North Vigo HighSchool Football 2021 Knights 0-0 Patriots 0-0 Watch Live Here : http://codot.runingtv.com/hsfootball.php The Terre Haute North Vigo (Terre Haute, IN...

Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District exhibit Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 25 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (SMWC) and the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods (SPSMW) are partnering with the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute, Indiana, to present “Stories from...

