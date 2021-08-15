Cancel
Lawton, OK

Live events on the horizon in Lawton

Posted by 
Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 7 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Lawton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lawton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MtWHU_0bSNCUKh00

Stop Human Trafficking Youth Event

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 910 NW 38th St, Lawton, OK

Human Trafficking is the fastest growing crime on the planet and it is everywhere, even in your home town! Join us for an event with The Red Cord who will educate youth on what to avoid, what to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TAZb0_0bSNCUKh00

Ice Cream Social - SWOGS Monthly Meeting

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:45 PM

Address: 110 SW 4th St, Lawton, OK

Join us for the next Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society meeting Monday, August 16th at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawton Public Library in Meeting Room 2. ICE CREAM SOCIAL - more details to follow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EANAk_0bSNCUKh00

Pop Up Shop

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Each month we host a Pop Up Shop for Lawton/ Ft. Sill and surrounding areas. We have a variety of vendors from clothing, jewelry, candles, body oil, makeup and more. Come out and join us for a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lTVw_0bSNCUKh00

GROWTH TRACK: stepFOUR

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 5333 NW Liberty Ave, Lawton, OK

Connect to the opportunities available here at Grace + start living out your purpose and serving others by using your God-given gifts. This step will start you on the journey to develop your...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuEUs_0bSNCUKh00

SWOK Bridal Expo 2021

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 135 Northwest 2nd Street, Lawton, OK 73501

Spend the day meeting some of the area’s most distinguished wedding experts as you begin to plan your special day.

Lawton Today

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
