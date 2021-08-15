Coming soon: Hagerstown events

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Live events are coming to Hagerstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

Open House for 201 Pangborn Blvd Hagerstown MD 21740 Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Open House MLS Number MDWA2001458 Single Family Next Open House: Sun 08/15 12:00 pm. to 2:00 pm.

Limitless Summer 2021 - Lifehouse Women's Network Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 515 E Wilson Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21740

We're so excited to invite you as we kick-off our first night of LIMITLESS - our Lifehouse Women's Network!

October Rose Music Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21400 Leiter St, Hagerstown, MD

October Rose will be performing at the Leitersburg Peach Festival from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

Washington County and the Crossroads of the American Revolution Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Hagerstown: Free Weekly Classes Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT115, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.