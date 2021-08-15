Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, MD

Coming soon: Hagerstown events

Posted by 
Hagerstown Daily
Hagerstown Daily
 7 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Live events are coming to Hagerstown.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hagerstown:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NIsXl_0bSNCTRy00

Open House for 201 Pangborn Blvd Hagerstown MD 21740

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Open House MLS Number MDWA2001458 Single Family Next Open House: Sun 08/15 12:00 pm. to 2:00 pm.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppdVC_0bSNCTRy00

Limitless Summer 2021 - Lifehouse Women's Network

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 515 E Wilson Blvd, Hagerstown, MD 21740

We're so excited to invite you as we kick-off our first night of LIMITLESS - our Lifehouse Women's Network!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40UBfL_0bSNCTRy00

October Rose Music

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 21400 Leiter St, Hagerstown, MD

October Rose will be performing at the Leitersburg Peach Festival from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eCBVD_0bSNCTRy00

Washington County and the Crossroads of the American Revolution

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Address: 135 West Washington Street, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Enjoy a drink and have a think! At Culture & Cocktails, we tackle a historical topic with the help of a little liquid fortitude.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKuO0_0bSNCTRy00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Hagerstown: Free Weekly Classes

Hagerstown, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT115, Hagerstown, MD 21740

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown Daily

Hagerstown, MD
155
Followers
177
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
City
Hagerstown, MD
Hagerstown, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Washington Street#Open House#Md October Rose#Culture Cocktails
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy