Charleston events coming soon

(CHARLESTON, WV) Live events are coming to Charleston.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

Ring of Fire - Presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

"RING OF FIRE", The Music of Johnny Cash, is to be presented by the Charleston Light Opera Guild at Haddad Park's Schoenbaum Stage on Saturday & Sunday, August 14-15, 2021. From the iconic...

Post Mountain Stage Jam hosted by The Carpenter Ants Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV

Post Pandemic Mountain Stage is Back and so are the Jams! As always Hosted by The Carpenter Ants! Stop in to see who comes to Hang and Jam after the show!

FREE Charleston, WV Pastors' Conference - December 8 Charleston, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

FREE PASTORS' CONFERENCE: Wednesday, December 8. Equip your congregation to share the truth and love of Jesus Christ. (Lunch provided)

Capitol Market Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Smith St, Charleston, WV

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Monday - Saturday, 10AM - 6PMSunday, 12PM - 5PM Location: Capitol Market - 800 Smith Street Charleston, WV 25301

Open Mic Event Charleston, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:38 AM

Address: 410 Elizabeth St, Charleston, WV

Charleston WV's Longest Running Open Mic Night. Every Monday Night with a Variety of Hosts. Check schedule for Host and Equipment