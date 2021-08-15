Cancel
Merced, CA

Merced events coming up

Merced News Beat
 7 days ago

(MERCED, CA) Merced is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Merced area:

Yelping From Home: The Tech Talk Series

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 5200 Lake Rd, Merced, CA

Virtual Session Hosted by YELP Talk: Modern Python Async Programming Asynchronous programming can help scale web services to thousands of simultaneous users while avoiding much of the complexity...

Golden Valley vs Kennedy HighSchool Football 2021

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2121 E Childs Ave, Merced, CA

Stone Ridge Christian vs Waterford HighSchool Football 2021 Gamelive Knights 0-0 Wildcats 0-0 Watch (Live) Here : http://wavid19.hstvv.com/hsfootball.php The Waterford (CA) varsity football team...

August Potluck — Valley Bible Church of Merced, California

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 3312 N. G St., Merced, CA

The Bible is “God-breathed,” and is fully trustworthy as the final authority for faith and conduct (1 Corinthians 2:10-13; Galatians 1:11-12; 2 Timothy 3:16). There is one God, who exists...

Band practice begins!

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 3600 M St, Merced, CA

Merced College Jazz Band will meet on the College Stage. Come and join us! Also check out other

New Artist - New Show

Merced, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 645 W Main St, Merced, CA

New Artist and New Show Reception. Come and see our New paintings and art work. We will have paintings in every media, Jewelry, Fiber art, Gourd art, Wood bowls, Candles, Soap, Greeting cards. You...

Merced News Beat

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

