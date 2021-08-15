Live events Lynchburg — what’s coming up

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Lynchburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

Lynchburg, VA Managing Your Self Workshop, Sept 18, 2021 Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2630 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

This workshop teaches WHY we have negative emotions, WHAT they really are, and HOW to heal! Special focus on social emotional learning.

FREE - Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course- Sept 18th(LYNCHBURG) Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

*** FREE COURSE*** *** PLEASE LIMIT TICKETS TO 2 PER ORDER *** The Virginia State Police would like to invite you to participate!

Street Dreams 2021 Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

HopeDriven presents Street Dreams 2021, the inaugural event for the Lynchburg area at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg, VA. This will be a car, truck, bike/atv/powersports benefit show for...

Empty Bowls 2021 Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

The Thirteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch...

2021 Kiwanis Fresh Bulk Shrimp Sale (Pre-order) Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3408 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Order by August 15 to get delicious shrimp, straight from the Atlantic to your hands ($15/pound raw, $16/cooked)