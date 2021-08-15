Live events Lynchburg — what’s coming up
(LYNCHBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Lynchburg calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: 2630 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
This workshop teaches WHY we have negative emotions, WHAT they really are, and HOW to heal! Special focus on social emotional learning.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
*** FREE COURSE*** *** PLEASE LIMIT TICKETS TO 2 PER ORDER *** The Virginia State Police would like to invite you to participate!
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
HopeDriven presents Street Dreams 2021, the inaugural event for the Lynchburg area at Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg, VA. This will be a car, truck, bike/atv/powersports benefit show for...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
The Thirteenth Annual Empty Bowls event to benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:30 pm, at the Academy Center of the Arts Joy & Lynch...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 3408 Old Forest Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Order by August 15 to get delicious shrimp, straight from the Atlantic to your hands ($15/pound raw, $16/cooked)
