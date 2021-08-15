Cancel
Lafayette, IN

Lafayette calendar: What's coming up

Lafayette Post
 7 days ago

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Lafayette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lafayette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aDl1Z_0bSNCPv400

North End Pub Monthly 4-Strikes Tournament August 2021

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2100 Elmwood Ave, Lafayette, IN

Our Monthly 4-Strikes Tournament will immediately follow our Mandalorian Launch Party!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Q6N4_0bSNCPv400

The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller — Carnahan Hall

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2200 Elmwood Ave Suite A6, Lafayette, IN

Join us every Sunday at 11 AM for The Gathering with Dr. Will Miller, a church service for all. >>Click here for more information<<

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PswlE_0bSNCPv400

RTW Peer Support Group

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 904 South St, Lafayette, IN

The mission of the Peer Support Group is to connect individuals who have suffered from or are currently suffering from an eating disorder by cultivating an atmosphere of support, empathy, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsZG0_0bSNCPv400

NRA Basic Pistol

Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

NRA Basic Pistol at Conservation Club of Tippecanoe County, 2799 Conservation Club Rd, Lafayette, IN 47905, Lafayette, United States on Sun Aug 22 2021 at 08:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3670NT_0bSNCPv400

McCutcheon High School Class of 2011's Ten Year Reunion

Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 622 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

We're excited to see you at McCutcheon High School's Class of 2011's Ten Year Reunion!

