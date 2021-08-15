Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Live events Scranton — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 7 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are coming to Scranton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scranton area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7t1Z_0bSNCOHZ00

African Heritage Festival

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 S Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

North east pennsylvania's first african heritage two day festival! Enjoy the best food, music and traditions the diaspora has to offer!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpLis_0bSNCOHZ00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Scranton: Free Weekly Classes

Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT128, Scranton, PA 18503

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dDgg_0bSNCOHZ00

Traverse the Abyss

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 514 Ash St, Scranton, PA

21+ $10 , music at 7p.m Cheap seats, abhorid, so much hope buried, the aegean, prevailer & Traverse the Abyss

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00EHzv_0bSNCOHZ00

Mass in the Grass

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Annual "Mass in the Grass" Outdoor Eucharist and Free Picnic Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Scranton

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0QEX_0bSNCOHZ00

SCCYTP 2021 Hybrid Summer Camp Program!

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

The Scranton Cultural Center is thrilled to announce that registration is now OPEN for our 8th season of performing arts-based Summer Camp! Our 2021 Camp Program will offer both IN-PERSON and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Scranton News Alert

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
99
Followers
186
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Scranton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Washington Ave#African#Prevailer Traverse#Free Picnic#Summer Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy