Live events Scranton — what’s coming up

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are coming to Scranton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Scranton area:

African Heritage Festival Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 S Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

North east pennsylvania's first african heritage two day festival! Enjoy the best food, music and traditions the diaspora has to offer!

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Scranton: Free Weekly Classes Scranton, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT128, Scranton, PA 18503

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Traverse the Abyss Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 514 Ash St, Scranton, PA

21+ $10 , music at 7p.m Cheap seats, abhorid, so much hope buried, the aegean, prevailer & Traverse the Abyss

Mass in the Grass Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Annual "Mass in the Grass" Outdoor Eucharist and Free Picnic Also check out other Trips & Adventurous Activities in Scranton

SCCYTP 2021 Hybrid Summer Camp Program! Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

The Scranton Cultural Center is thrilled to announce that registration is now OPEN for our 8th season of performing arts-based Summer Camp! Our 2021 Camp Program will offer both IN-PERSON and...