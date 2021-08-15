Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach, FL

What’s up Daytona Beach: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Daytona Beach.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7qBy_0bSNCNOq00

Full Force Dance Academy takes on the Coke Zero 400

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

We are proud to announce that Full Force Dance Academy will be performing at the Daytona International Speedway before the Coke Zero 400.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tfsCz_0bSNCNOq00

Coping with Colors

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Coping with Colors . Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Daytona Beach., Come and paint with me as Lohman Funeral Home presents a 2 hour guided paint class in our event...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zd7aQ_0bSNCNOq00

2021 An Advanced Course on Breast, Head and Neck Cancers

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ubYa_0bSNCNOq00

Daze Brunch/Pool Party

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daze Brunch/Pool Party Homecoming Closeout One last turn up before you leave town!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tfizs_0bSNCNOq00

WHOE Weekend Oct. 7th-10th, 2021

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 640 Dr. MMB Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

WHOE® is back and better! Our 5th installment includes a full line-up of events and 2 host hotels to help you make the most of your weekend!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach Today

Daytona Beach, FL
184
Followers
184
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Full Force Dance Academy#Lohman Funeral Home#Sun Oct 10#N Clyde Morris Blvd#Brunch#Whoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy