What’s up Daytona Beach: Local events calendar

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Daytona Beach.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:

Full Force Dance Academy takes on the Coke Zero 400 Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1801 West International Speedway Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

We are proud to announce that Full Force Dance Academy will be performing at the Daytona International Speedway before the Coke Zero 400.

Coping with Colors Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Coping with Colors . Event starts at Sun Aug 15 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at Daytona Beach., Come and paint with me as Lohman Funeral Home presents a 2 hour guided paint class in our event...

2021 An Advanced Course on Breast, Head and Neck Cancers Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Location: Halifax Health Medical Center – France Tower 303 N Clyde Morris Blvd Daytona Beach, FL 3211

Daze Brunch/Pool Party Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daze Brunch/Pool Party Homecoming Closeout One last turn up before you leave town!

WHOE Weekend Oct. 7th-10th, 2021 Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 640 Dr. MMB Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

WHOE® is back and better! Our 5th installment includes a full line-up of events and 2 host hotels to help you make the most of your weekend!