Albany calendar: Coming events

(ALBANY, GA) Albany is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:

Back 2 School Block Party Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Did someone say BLOCK PARTY??? Join us next Sunday at 12pm for our Back 2 School Block Party!! With DJ Tripp on the 1s and 2s, we will have free food, bounce houses, games, relay activities and...

ASU DJ REUNION "HOMECOMING PARTY" Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

THE BIGGEST ALUMNI HOMECOMING PARTY TO HIT ALBANY FRIDAY OCT. 8TH AT STATE THEATRE

Ten Mile Bay Live @Lil Whiskey's Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2900 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA

Ten Mile Bay Live @Lil Whiskey's at Lil Whiskey River LLC, 2900 SYLVESTER Road, Albany, GA 31705, Sylvester, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm

Chris Brown and Friends Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first major concert inside the Albany Civic Center since the start of the pandemic will feature a major music star. SandTrap 5.0 Owner Gilbert Udoto and the Albany Civic...

BIG SCARR SUMMER JAM CONCERT Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701

THE HOTTEST SUMMER JAM OF THE 229!!!! EARLY ARRIVAL SUGGESTED! SECURITY WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT!