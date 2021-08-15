Albany calendar: Coming events
(ALBANY, GA) Albany is ready for live events.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Albany:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Did someone say BLOCK PARTY??? Join us next Sunday at 12pm for our Back 2 School Block Party!! With DJ Tripp on the 1s and 2s, we will have free food, bounce houses, games, relay activities and...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:30 PM
Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701
THE BIGGEST ALUMNI HOMECOMING PARTY TO HIT ALBANY FRIDAY OCT. 8TH AT STATE THEATRE
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 2900 Sylvester Rd, Albany, GA
Ten Mile Bay Live @Lil Whiskey's at Lil Whiskey River LLC, 2900 SYLVESTER Road, Albany, GA 31705, Sylvester, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 pm
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 100 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany, GA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first major concert inside the Albany Civic Center since the start of the pandemic will feature a major music star. SandTrap 5.0 Owner Gilbert Udoto and the Albany Civic...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 313 Pine Avenue, Albany, GA 31701
THE HOTTEST SUMMER JAM OF THE 229!!!! EARLY ARRIVAL SUGGESTED! SECURITY WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT!
