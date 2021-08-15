Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Idaho Falls News Alert
Idaho Falls News Alert
 7 days ago

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Idaho Falls:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cJV6_0bSNCLdO00

Fit Kids

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 2030 Jennie Lee Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Held Monday through Thursday inside Club Apple's gymnasium. Fit Kids is a fitness class for kids ages 6 and up. This is a fun and active classes where kids use their body weight to become strong...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SJSlu_0bSNCLdO00

In-Person Prenatal Classes: Pregnancy through Parenthood

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2325 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

It is time to get prepared to welcome your baby into the world.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35GPg9_0bSNCLdO00

Tim & The Glory Boys - THE HOME-TOWN HOEDOWN TOUR - Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCgcL_0bSNCLdO00

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up 2022

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6855 South 15th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up is held in Idaho Falls, Idaho every year the first weekend in August.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sBZOZ_0bSNCLdO00

Idaho Falls Single Adult Conference

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Want to learn how to make new cuisine, look for some of the finest cooking & baking classes near you. Here's a list of places for baking and cooking classes in Idaho Falls:

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls News Alert

Idaho Falls, ID
104
Followers
183
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Idaho Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Fitness#Club Apple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy