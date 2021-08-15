Idaho Falls calendar: What's coming up

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) Idaho Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Idaho Falls:

Fit Kids Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:45 AM

Address: 2030 Jennie Lee Dr, Idaho Falls, ID

Held Monday through Thursday inside Club Apple's gymnasium. Fit Kids is a fitness class for kids ages 6 and up. This is a fun and active classes where kids use their body weight to become strong...

In-Person Prenatal Classes: Pregnancy through Parenthood Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2325 Coronado Street, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

It is time to get prepared to welcome your baby into the world.

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:15 PM

Address: 4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Been missing Live music? Tim & The Glory Boys bring you a Foot Stompin', Hand Clappin' Hoedown. Don't miss it!

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up 2022 Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 6855 South 15th East, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Idaho's Oldest Rodeo - The War Bonnet Round Up is held in Idaho Falls, Idaho every year the first weekend in August.

Idaho Falls Single Adult Conference Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 PM

