Wichita Falls calendar: Coming events

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Wichita Falls is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wichita Falls area:

Disney's Descendants Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 919 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

Based on the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, Disney's Descendants: The Musical is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! It is...

“Finding Our Way” Exhibition at the Kemp Center for the Arts Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1300 Lamar St, Wichita Falls, TX

The Wichita Falls Art Association’s 2021 Membership Show titled “Finding Our Way: Starting Over or Starting New by Revamping our Art” will be held at the Kemp Center for the Arts in the North...

Wichita Falls Farmers Market Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 713 Ohio Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

Season: Summer Market Hours: May - October 2021Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 7:30AM - 1PM Location: 713 Ohio Avenue

PRCA RODEO Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 5th St, Wichita Falls, TX

On August 20th and 21st, 2021, the Wichita Falls PRCA Rodeo Association will continue to preserve the sport of rodeo and maintain the western heritage lifestyle in Wichita Falls. Over 400 of the...

NRA Chief Range Safety Officer Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2526 Missile Rd Suite 7, Wichita Falls, TX

The total fee for this course is $300 (this includes the student RSO course on Saturday for free). You will Pay a $50 deposit when you register and the remaining $250 will be paid when you come to...