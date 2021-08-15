Cancel
Longview, TX

Longview events coming up

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 7 days ago

(LONGVIEW, TX) Longview is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW5Jq_0bSNCJrw00

Outside Live! at Tomboni's!

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 1811A Judson Rd, Longview, TX

Super dining experience under the trees filled with twinkling lights, exquisitely prepared Italian cuisine by Chris Tomboni (in the kitchen), and attentive wait staff make this an al fresco...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hnY8k_0bSNCJrw00

Rotary Club of Longview Centennial (+1) Celebration

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX

Well, we did it! We have rescheduled our Centennial Celebration (AGAIN)!So we will be celebrating our Centennial+1 (Thanks, COVID!) Please join us Saturday, August 28th, 2021 when we will be one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF3RD_0bSNCJrw00

10th Annual Guthrie Creek Warm Up Weekend

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 Tupelo Dr, Longview, TX

10 years of spray paint, OB flags and discs in the creek. It's time once again for the Guthrie Creek Warm Up and we're counting OB strokes all weekend for No. 10. - All Professional and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4uG3_0bSNCJrw00

LSO The Magic of Harry Potter

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Stegall Dr, Longview, TX

To celebrate the Longview Symphony's first Live Event in over a year and a half, we're pulling out all the stops in a celebration of The Magic of HARRY POTTER and the music of John Williams - one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z5xRy_0bSNCJrw00

Foster Middle School Reunion Ball

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

A formal ball for a FMS students 80's and 90's to celebrate and reconnect. No tennis shoes or hats allowed

