Grand Junction events coming soon
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Quintessential death metalers DEICIDE and Canadian Death Metal Quintet KATAKLYSM!! LIVE at Mesa Theater Wednesday, August 18th!
Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM
Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Drowning Pool and ILL NINO with Hed PE and Evolution Empire LIVE AT MESA THEATER OCTOBER 23rd!
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Grand Junction get ready for one of the best Duo/Groups in Country music Parmalee are set to hit the inside stage at Warehouse
