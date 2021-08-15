Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction events coming soon

Grand Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Tech N9ne Strange New World Tour

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater

DEICIDE w/ Kataklysm

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Quintessential death metalers DEICIDE and Canadian Death Metal Quintet KATAKLYSM!! LIVE at Mesa Theater Wednesday, August 18th!

Young Artists Concert: Mariama Alcântara & Zerek Dodson GRAND JUNCTION

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.

Drowning Pool & ILL NINO

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Drowning Pool and ILL NINO with Hed PE and Evolution Empire LIVE AT MESA THEATER OCTOBER 23rd!

PARMALEE

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Grand Junction get ready for one of the best Duo/Groups in Country music Parmalee are set to hit the inside stage at Warehouse

Grand Junction, CO
With Grand Junction News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

