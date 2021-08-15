Grand Junction events coming soon

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Tech N9ne Strange New World Tour Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater

DEICIDE w/ Kataklysm Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Quintessential death metalers DEICIDE and Canadian Death Metal Quintet KATAKLYSM!! LIVE at Mesa Theater Wednesday, August 18th!

Young Artists Concert: Mariama Alcântara & Zerek Dodson GRAND JUNCTION Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 04:00 PM

Address: 1803 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

We are excited to feature two emerging artists for our season finale: Mariama Alcântara, violin and Zerek Dodson, piano.

Drowning Pool & ILL NINO Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Drowning Pool and ILL NINO with Hed PE and Evolution Empire LIVE AT MESA THEATER OCTOBER 23rd!

PARMALEE Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Grand Junction get ready for one of the best Duo/Groups in Country music Parmalee are set to hit the inside stage at Warehouse