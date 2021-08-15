Live events on the horizon in Davenport
(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Pay a visit to the Village of East Davenport to sip some of your favorite Wide River wine and experience live music by Buddy Olson! Saturday, August 21st from 2pm-5pm. $10 cover charge includes...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Join us for a Community Cookout! On August 15, Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Family Day Community Cookout. We have all sorts of door prizes to give away, one of my favorite being a ...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 209 Gaines St, Davenport, IA
Immanuel Lutheran Church Day at the Ballpark. Entry into the park with Food / Drinks provided for 6 Innings. $27.50 / person. Contact Pastor Ferch by e-mail: pastorferch@immanueldavenport.org or...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 199 W. River Dr., Davenport, IA 52801
Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM
Address: 2132 E 11th St, Davenport, IA
View over 150 Antique Tractors & Trucks! - Farm Animals - Wagon Rides - New this Year! - Kiddie Corral Kids will be able to drive an antique tractor with adults from the Deer Valley Collectors...
