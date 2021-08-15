Cancel
Davenport, IA

Live events on the horizon in Davenport

Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 7 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Davenport:

Live Music: Buddy Olson

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Pay a visit to the Village of East Davenport to sip some of your favorite Wide River wine and experience live music by Buddy Olson! Saturday, August 21st from 2pm-5pm. $10 cover charge includes...

Family Day Cookout

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Join us for a Community Cookout! On August 15, Northside Baptist Church is hosting a Family Day Community Cookout. We have all sorts of door prizes to give away, one of my favorite being a ...

Fellowship, Food & Fun at the Ballpark

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 209 Gaines St, Davenport, IA

Immanuel Lutheran Church Day at the Ballpark. Entry into the park with Food / Drinks provided for 6 Innings. $27.50 / person. Contact Pastor Ferch by e-mail: pastorferch@immanueldavenport.org or...

Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike- Quad Cities, IA

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 199 W. River Dr., Davenport, IA 52801

Irreverent Warrior's Silkies Hikes bring Veterans together using humor and camaraderie to improve mental health and prevent Veteran suicide.

Antique Tractor Show

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2132 E 11th St, Davenport, IA

View over 150 Antique Tractors & Trucks! - Farm Animals - Wagon Rides - New this Year! - Kiddie Corral Kids will be able to drive an antique tractor with adults from the Deer Valley Collectors...

