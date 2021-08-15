Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo events coming up

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Angelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I45fT_0bSNCESJ00

Bodysnatcher San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1421 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76901

Bodysnatcher, Left to Suffer, Boundaries, and Mouth for War with support from A Blessing's Curse, Pisspoor, and Soothsayer

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VxA3N_0bSNCESJ00

Cooper Girls Varsity Volleyball @ San Angelo Central

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 655 Caddo St, San Angelo, TX

The San Angelo Central (San Angelo, TX) varsity volleyball team has a home non-conference match vs. Cooper (Abilene, TX) on Tuesday, August 31 @ 6p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L7HA9_0bSNCESJ00

Stateline Band LIVE

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 125 E Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX

Stateline Band LIVE is on Facebook. To connect with Stateline Band LIVE, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1qJq_0bSNCESJ00

House Of Fifi DuBois San Angelo Texas

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Explore all upcoming dubois events in San Angelo, find information & tickets for upcoming dubois events happening in San Angelo.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KB1pi_0bSNCESJ00

Taught To Grind Tour

San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 1616 South Chadbourne Street, San Angelo, TX 76903

Labor Day weekend the Official TTG Tour with K Camp will finish in Abilene TXT/Call 325 716 0385 for question about event.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
109
Followers
182
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Abilene, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K Camp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Mouth For War#Stateline Band Live#Abilene Txt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy