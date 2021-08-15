Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Live events coming up in Jackson

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wT7XS_0bSNCDZa00

Explore the Night: Guided Night Hike and Telescope Observation

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7117 S Jackson Rd, Jackson, MI

Join Ella Sharp Museum and the Dahlem Center for a wonderful night under the stars! Let’s explore and use our night senses. the goal for our night walk led my Dahlem Naturalist Educator, Carrie...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmoAw_0bSNCDZa00

Saturday 1-4pm Skating & Laser Tag

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1313 W North St, Jackson, MI

Saturday Afternoon 1:00 - 4:00pm ………. Adm $10 $4 for any type of skate rental / Skate Mates $5 + Deposit Check out our Snack Bar! Laser Tag Hours 1-4pm, 1 Play: $6, Double Play: $9 \n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fi9pX_0bSNCDZa00

2- Person Golf Scramble

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2401 Hilton Rd, Jackson, MI

2- Person Golf Scramble begins at 9:30am. Please register in advance at the Golf course tee off area @9am or see Mick on Lot 1 on 23rd street. The Golf Course is closed on Sunday mornings from...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYtyJ_0bSNCDZa00

7 Day Prayer Focus

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

From the beginning of Radiant Church Jackson, we have made it a priority to be a praying and worshiping church. We do this collectively through times of focused prayer and worship. Together, we...

Learn More

Office & Appointment Hours

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2401 Hilton Rd, Jackson, MI

Our office will be closed to walk in traffic. We will assist you at your vehicle as you check in or at your campsite. Please respect the policies regarding mask wearing and social distancing as...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
96
Followers
184
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Golf Course#Ella Sharp Museum#The Dahlem Center#Dahlem Naturalist#Skate Mates#Radiant Church Jackson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy