Live events coming up in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jackson area:

Explore the Night: Guided Night Hike and Telescope Observation Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7117 S Jackson Rd, Jackson, MI

Join Ella Sharp Museum and the Dahlem Center for a wonderful night under the stars! Let’s explore and use our night senses. the goal for our night walk led my Dahlem Naturalist Educator, Carrie...

Saturday 1-4pm Skating & Laser Tag Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1313 W North St, Jackson, MI

Saturday Afternoon 1:00 - 4:00pm ………. Adm $10 $4 for any type of skate rental / Skate Mates $5 + Deposit Check out our Snack Bar! Laser Tag Hours 1-4pm, 1 Play: $6, Double Play: $9



2- Person Golf Scramble Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2401 Hilton Rd, Jackson, MI

2- Person Golf Scramble begins at 9:30am. Please register in advance at the Golf course tee off area @9am or see Mick on Lot 1 on 23rd street. The Golf Course is closed on Sunday mornings from...

7 Day Prayer Focus Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

From the beginning of Radiant Church Jackson, we have made it a priority to be a praying and worshiping church. We do this collectively through times of focused prayer and worship. Together, we...

Office & Appointment Hours Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2401 Hilton Rd, Jackson, MI

Our office will be closed to walk in traffic. We will assist you at your vehicle as you check in or at your campsite. Please respect the policies regarding mask wearing and social distancing as...