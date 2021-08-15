Cancel
Bowling Green, KY

Bowling Green events coming up

Bowling Green Digest
Bowling Green Digest
 7 days ago

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bowling Green:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xZhh_0bSNCCgr00

Whiskey & Deadlifts

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101

After a brief hiatus Whiskey and Deadlifts is back! Join us for the Halloween addition. Costumes are not required but highly recommended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07dGoE_0bSNCCgr00

2021 7th Annual Fireman's Ball

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1202 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:  Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, dancing, bourbon tasting and dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gw4tn_0bSNCCgr00

Mobsters and Murder-- Xclaim! Adult Murder Mystery Dinner Party Fundraiser

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Mobsters and Murder-- Murder Mystery Dinner Party! All are suspects and one is guilty-- could YOU be the murderer?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IR4j1_0bSNCCgr00

On Campus Preview Day: November 13, 2021

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

The Gatton Academy will host it's last Preview Day of the fall semester on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM (Central)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zNFt_0bSNCCgr00

BGHS Class of 1976 45th Reunion

Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

It’s time for our 45th Reunion! Enjoy an evening of food, drink, music, and reminiscing with friends!

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green Digest

Bowling Green, KY
With Bowling Green Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

