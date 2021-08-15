Bowling Green events coming up

(BOWLING GREEN, KY) Bowling Green is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bowling Green:

Whiskey & Deadlifts Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101

After a brief hiatus Whiskey and Deadlifts is back! Join us for the Halloween addition. Costumes are not required but highly recommended.

2021 7th Annual Fireman's Ball Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1202 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC: Join us for a fun evening of entertainment, dancing, bourbon tasting and dinner.

Mobsters and Murder-- Xclaim! Adult Murder Mystery Dinner Party Fundraiser Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

Mobsters and Murder-- Murder Mystery Dinner Party! All are suspects and one is guilty-- could YOU be the murderer?

On Campus Preview Day: November 13, 2021 Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Address: 1906 College Heights Blvd, Bowling Green, KY 42101

The Gatton Academy will host it's last Preview Day of the fall semester on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 9:30 AM to 3:00 PM (Central)

BGHS Class of 1976 45th Reunion Bowling Green, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 251 Beech Bend Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

It’s time for our 45th Reunion! Enjoy an evening of food, drink, music, and reminiscing with friends!