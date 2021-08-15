Cancel
Concord, NC

Concord calendar: Events coming up

Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 7 days ago

(CONCORD, NC) Concord has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZ1kQ_0bSNCBo800

Unveiled Potential Bridal Intensive Workshop

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 8 Church Street South, Concord, NC 28025

A 2 day workshop created for those to take their work and their business to the next level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OGTEP_0bSNCBo800

Briausha Bridal Shower

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 11 Union Street South, #Suite 106, Concord, NC 28025

Get Ready To Have Tea With The Bride To Be ! Honoring: Briausha McCauley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2sGE_0bSNCBo800

VIP Petcare at Pet Supplies Plus

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 1237 Concord Pkwy., Concord, NC 28025

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ewekc_0bSNCBo800

Rotary Square Farmers Market - Downtown Concord

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 111 Union Street South, Concord, NC 28025

A number of vendors are at the Rotary Square Farmers Market to offering Downtown Concord residents and workers access to fresh local fruits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYYvK_0bSNCBo800

Come Puddle Paint at brewery in CONCORD!

Concord, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 165 Brumley Avenue NE, Suite 3001, Concord, NC 28025

Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord!

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

