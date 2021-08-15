Live events coming up in Fargo
(FARGO, ND) Fargo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1210 Albrecht Boulevard, Fargo, ND 58102
The 4th annual Great Plains Social Studies Workshop is open to all current, future, and former social studies educators.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102
Get a behind the scenes look at our newly renovated taproom, barbershop, brewing facility, and event space!
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 225 4th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3664 Elm Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
FM CLEAN will be hosting their first annual meeting and membership drive. Food and entertainment provided.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM
Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT80, Fargo, ND 58102
Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.
