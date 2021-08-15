Live events coming up in Fargo

(FARGO, ND) Fargo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

Great Plains Social Studies Council 2021 Workshop Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1210 Albrecht Boulevard, Fargo, ND 58102

The 4th annual Great Plains Social Studies Workshop is open to all current, future, and former social studies educators.

Monthly Brewery Tours at Fargo Brewing Company Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102

Get a behind the scenes look at our newly renovated taproom, barbershop, brewing facility, and event space!

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 4th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

CLEAN Annual Meeting and Picnic Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3664 Elm Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

FM CLEAN will be hosting their first annual meeting and membership drive. Food and entertainment provided.

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Fargo: Free Weekly Classes Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT80, Fargo, ND 58102

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.