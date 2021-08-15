Cancel
Fargo, ND

Live events coming up in Fargo

Fargo News Alert
Fargo News Alert
(FARGO, ND) Fargo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug4ES_0bSNCAvP00

Great Plains Social Studies Council 2021 Workshop

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1210 Albrecht Boulevard, Fargo, ND 58102

The 4th annual Great Plains Social Studies Workshop is open to all current, future, and former social studies educators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eI0pJ_0bSNCAvP00

Monthly Brewery Tours at Fargo Brewing Company

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 610 University Dr N, Fargo, ND 58102

Get a behind the scenes look at our newly renovated taproom, barbershop, brewing facility, and event space!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wEt2_0bSNCAvP00

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 225 4th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuJFX_0bSNCAvP00

CLEAN Annual Meeting and Picnic

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3664 Elm Street North, Fargo, ND 58102

FM CLEAN will be hosting their first annual meeting and membership drive. Food and entertainment provided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHFUX_0bSNCAvP00

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation for Fargo: Free Weekly Classes

Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT80, Fargo, ND 58102

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Comments / 0

 

Fargo News Alert

Fargo News Alert

Fargo, ND
With Fargo News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

