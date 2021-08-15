Cancel
College Station, TX

Events on the College Station calendar

College Station Daily
College Station Daily
 7 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Live events are coming to College Station.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9m1m_0bSNC8FC00

Pure Barre Pop Up on The Green at Century Square

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, TX 77840

FREE Pure Barre Pop Up Class on The Green at Century Square!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G5CA1_0bSNC8FC00

Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers @ Stage 12 (Brookshire Bros College Station)

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 455 George Bush Drive West, College Station, TX 77840

Join us for the Brookshire Brothers Birthday Bash, featuring Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers at Stage 12 on Thursday, October 7th!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2zVn_0bSNC8FC00

Tailgating with the Tide at Texas A&M

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:30 PM

Address: 797 Olsen Boulevard, College Station, TX 77840

Join us for Tailgating with the Tide at Texas A&M's Student Recreation Center, overlooking Kyle Field!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13CtbU_0bSNC8FC00

Book Writing & Publishing Masterclass -Passion2Published — College Station

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Learn The Book Publishing & Writing Blueprint to effectively write, publish and market your book that will help to be a published author About this Event Learn The Best Book Publishing & Writing...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3PIh_0bSNC8FC00

Brazos PTK: Short Rib Cooking Class

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 177 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, TX 77840

Learn the best way to make bone-in braised short rib at home from our Executive Chef, Kevin Luque, of Brazos - Proper Texas Kitchen.

College Station Daily

College Station Daily

College Station, TX
With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

