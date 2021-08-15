Cancel
Fairfield, CA

What's up Fairfield: Local events calendar

Fairfield News Flash
Fairfield News Flash
 7 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03knYe_0bSNC5b100

Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce Board of Director Meeting

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1111 Webster St, Fairfield, CA

© Copyright 2021 Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by GrowthZone - powered by ChamberMaster software.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpkIF_0bSNC5b100

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fairfield

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Fairfield, CA 94533

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siC7L_0bSNC5b100

LUCHA LIBRE MEXICANA

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 woolner ave suite A, Fairfield, California 94533

Un evento 100 % Familiar de lucha libre mexicana dónde se estarán presentando HIJO DE FISHMAN Y HURACÁN RAMÍREZ JR no te lo puedes perder

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZTxC_0bSNC5b100

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fairfield, Fairfield, CA 94533

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GU8lQ_0bSNC5b100

Deka Mile - by Pinnacle Fitness - Fairfield, CA

Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 499 Edison Ct STE D, Fairfield, CA

Attention Fairfield! Spartan DEKA & Pinnacle Fitness are excited to introduce our new indoor challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA MILE consists of (10...

Learn More

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield News Flash

Fairfield, CA
With Fairfield News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

