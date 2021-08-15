What’s up Fairfield: Local events calendar

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Fairfield has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce Board of Director Meeting Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Address: 1111 Webster St, Fairfield, CA

Fixing Your Relationship Simply - Fairfield Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Event, Fairfield, CA 94533

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

LUCHA LIBRE MEXICANA Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 1891 woolner ave suite A, Fairfield, California 94533

Un evento 100 % Familiar de lucha libre mexicana dónde se estarán presentando HIJO DE FISHMAN Y HURACÁN RAMÍREZ JR no te lo puedes perder

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Fairfield, Fairfield, CA 94533

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Deka Mile - by Pinnacle Fitness - Fairfield, CA Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 499 Edison Ct STE D, Fairfield, CA

Attention Fairfield! Spartan DEKA & Pinnacle Fitness are excited to introduce our new indoor challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA MILE consists of (10...