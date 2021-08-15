Live events on the horizon in Chico

(CHICO, CA) Chico has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chico:

Big Tuna Sushi Bistro ft. Live Music by Emma & Will Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Live music by Emma Garrahy & Will Hartman and fresh sushi by Big Tuna! Come enjoy! You may also like the following

HXN- Tradition Haitian Drum and Song with David Durosier Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

David Durosier Professional Haitian Drummer & Dance Instructor of The National Haitian Ballet Thursdays #Traditional #Haitian #Drum et #Ayaitian #Dance avec #DavidDurosier in #ChicoCalifornia Drum...

Drag Show @ The Maltese Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 Park Ave, Chico, CA

Every 3rd Saturday of the month come out for an evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing! That's right your favorite Drag performers are back at it again and are ready to slay all day on The Maltese...

Lorna Such Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Meyers St STE 120, Chico, CA

Jazz swing, drawing influences from vocalists such as Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, and Frank Sinatra

LIVE MUSIC: Max Minardi — The Commons Social Empourium Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2412 Park Ave, Chico, CA

The Commons Taproom and Pizzeria is excited to welcome back Max Minardi Sunday, August 29th! Come down and order your favorite type of pizza, grab yourself a beverage or three, and enjoy some...