Chico, CA

Live events on the horizon in Chico

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 7 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Chico has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Chico:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkl9s_0bSNC14700

Big Tuna Sushi Bistro ft. Live Music by Emma & Will

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Live music by Emma Garrahy & Will Hartman and fresh sushi by Big Tuna! Come enjoy! You may also like the following

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgTcv_0bSNC14700

HXN- Tradition Haitian Drum and Song with David Durosier

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:30 PM

David Durosier Professional Haitian Drummer & Dance Instructor of The National Haitian Ballet Thursdays #Traditional #Haitian #Drum et #Ayaitian #Dance avec #DavidDurosier in #ChicoCalifornia Drum...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKqLy_0bSNC14700

Drag Show @ The Maltese

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1600 Park Ave, Chico, CA

Every 3rd Saturday of the month come out for an evening of Drag, Drinks & Dancing! That's right your favorite Drag performers are back at it again and are ready to slay all day on The Maltese...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9kAn_0bSNC14700

Lorna Such

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Meyers St STE 120, Chico, CA

Jazz swing, drawing influences from vocalists such as Amy Winehouse, Billie Holiday, and Frank Sinatra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1McDVq_0bSNC14700

LIVE MUSIC: Max Minardi — The Commons Social Empourium

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2412 Park Ave, Chico, CA

The Commons Taproom and Pizzeria is excited to welcome back Max Minardi Sunday, August 29th! Come down and order your favorite type of pizza, grab yourself a beverage or three, and enjoy some...

Chico Updates

Chico Updates

Chico, CA
With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

