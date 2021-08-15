Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill events coming up

Posted by 
Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 7 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Rock Hill area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cT5a_0bSNBvvz00

The Circus is Coming To Rock the HIll!

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 326 Technology Center Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Come join us in Rock Hill South Carolina as the host a gaming extravaganza. Fun for all the Family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGiVJ_0bSNBvvz00

Paint and Sip Thursday Edition at Carolina Creative Expressions

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 244 East Black Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Paint and Sip Event, Multiple canvas choices, Event is BYOB, Artist/Host, Instruction

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4D7H_0bSNBvvz00

Buff Faye's "Pretty Woman" Drag Brunch :: VOTED #1 Best Drag Show

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 135 East Main Street, #Suite 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Join National Entertainer of the Year Buff Faye and her Divas get to SHOP and DRAG!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OgaQQ_0bSNBvvz00

Ballet Inc. Presents: 'Fall For Dance'

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 230 Gillway Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Ballet Inc. Falls into the season with new innovative works! This is a debut performance you don't want to miss!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fofpe_0bSNBvvz00

Race Equity Month Emanuel Film Screening

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1029 Crawford Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730

The City of Rock Hill Community Relations Council and Clinton College will screen the film Emanuel.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill, SC
116
Followers
178
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rock#Live Events#City Of Rock#Sc#Sun Oct 10#Artist Host#Clinton College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy