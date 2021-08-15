Redding calendar: Coming events
(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: Market St., Redding, CA 96001
Results Radio and Viva Downtown are proud to present Rocktober Downtown Sunday October 9 from 3p-7p in downtown Redding.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001
DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | ALL AGES | $10 TICKETS
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Address: 3590 Placer Street, CA, Redding, CA 96001
Mark your calendars! It's back again for hopefully another successful year. First Christian Church is having it's Holiday Boutique.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 5221 Cedars Road, Redding, CA 96001
Sat Sept 11th- Workshop "aim" to effectively mentor change to community through the power of your story. **Schedule subject to change**
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001
The Taste of Redding is held at the Redding Sculpture Park at City Hall! Come enjoy an outdoor event that everyone will enjoy!
