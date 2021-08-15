Redding calendar: Coming events

(REDDING, CA) Redding is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:

Rocktober Downtown Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: Market St., Redding, CA 96001

Results Radio and Viva Downtown are proud to present Rocktober Downtown Sunday October 9 from 3p-7p in downtown Redding.

RADKEY Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1730 California Street, Redding, CA 96001

DOORS 7PM | SHOW 8PM | ALL AGES | $10 TICKETS

Holiday Boutique 2021 Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 3590 Placer Street, CA, Redding, CA 96001

Mark your calendars! It's back again for hopefully another successful year. First Christian Church is having it's Holiday Boutique.

A.I.M. ...Hit Your Mark! Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 5221 Cedars Road, Redding, CA 96001

Sat Sept 11th- Workshop "aim" to effectively mentor change to community through the power of your story. **Schedule subject to change**

Taste of Redding 2021 Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Cypress Avenue, Redding, CA 96001

The Taste of Redding is held at the Redding Sculpture Park at City Hall! Come enjoy an outdoor event that everyone will enjoy!