Greenville calendar: Events coming up

(GREENVILLE, NC) Greenville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

Mind, Body and Spirit Wellness Brunch Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 406 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

If you need a total reset then the Mind, Body & Spirit Wellness Brunch will be an event you don't want to miss!

Fly Fishing Class | Greenville, NC Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3764 U.S. 264, Greenville, NC 27834

The Great Outdoor Provision Co. Fly Fishing Class is a very comprehensive one day course with two instructors for 8 students.

90s Sip and Paint Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Guaranteed Vibes and Energy! Come paint with us Studio Seven featuring canvases by Ken

Nonprofit Identity Statements - the foundation of your Strategic Plan Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1412 Evans Street, Greenville, NC 27834

Join us as we dig into the significance of nonprofit Mission, Vision, Values - which are the foundation of any strategic plan.

Annual Seafood Fest 2021 Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 403 Saint Andrews Drive, Greenville, NC 27834

Greenville NC Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. presents their annual Seafood Fest on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11am.