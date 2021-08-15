Cancel
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa events coming soon

Posted by 
Tuscaloosa Times
Tuscaloosa Times
 7 days ago

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Live events are coming to Tuscaloosa.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Tuscaloosa area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ugJnd_0bSNBpdd00

Bonus Workout: The Barre Code Capitol Park - 11:00 am

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 2700 University Boulevard, #Suite B, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Barre Code is the most efficient and results-driven fitness program centered around cardio, strength, and restoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xAn2p_0bSNBpdd00

Shoot Your Shot 5: Jersey Party

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 1225 University Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The Annual Back to School Shoot Your Shot: Jersey Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULA3t_0bSNBpdd00

City on the Yard: Bringing the Community to You!

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 3601 Stillman Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

"City on the Yard" brings local businesses and resources to students on the campus of Stillman College. There will be food, music, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KY5hx_0bSNBpdd00

CAVEDOWT

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 3101 Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

The OFFICIAL BACK TO SCHOOL WEEKEND KICKOFF EVENT IS HERE Hope you enjoy!!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VfNam_0bSNBpdd00

Wishbone Boys Movie Premiere

Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Get a glimpse inside one of the most magical eras of Alabama football with the Wishbone boys players, coaches, and staff.

