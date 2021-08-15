Saint Augustine events calendar

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Live events are lining up on the Saint Augustine calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

KEITH HARKIN Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Keith Harkin, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach.

2021 Annual Blackbeard's Ball Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 25 Granada Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Join ACP mates & fellow pirates for an event filled night of celebration.

Peregrine Foundation Mini Golf Gala for Cancer Research Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 701 Anastasia Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Join us for the MINI GOLF GALA sponsored by the Peregrine Foundation for Cancer Research

Free Tools to Quit Tobacco Classes in St.Johns County! Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 120 Health Park Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL 32086

Free Tools to Quit Smoking Programs here at Northeast Florida AHEC!

The Road Runner: Simple Food Fast Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 1480 S Old A1A, St. Augustine, FL 32080

The Mind,Body & Soul Food Pop Up will be a look at the mixtures history of SoulFood and Caribbean flavors that tell my ancestral story