Charlottesville events coming soon

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:

Rocktober Rock Show Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 331 Hillsdale Drive, Seminole Square Shopping Ctr, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Charlottesville's very own rock and gem show hosted by Minerals & Mystics in Seminole Square Shopping Center.

History Tour with Art Activity Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

A history tour and art activity designed for families with children--all ages welcome.

Angelic entertainment &101.3 jamz-80's vs 90's old school after party Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 340 Greenbrier Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901

sam the beast & dj sir rj featuring dj almighty& juicebub

The Tools of Exploration Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Children learn how to use a compass, binoculars, a magnifying glass, a journal, a sand timer, a ruler, measuring tape, and more!