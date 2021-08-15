Charlottesville events coming soon
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charlottesville:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 331 Hillsdale Drive, Seminole Square Shopping Ctr, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Charlottesville's very own rock and gem show hosted by Minerals & Mystics in Seminole Square Shopping Center.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901
A history tour and art activity designed for families with children--all ages welcome.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 340 Greenbrier Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901
sam the beast & dj sir rj featuring dj almighty& juicebub
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Children learn how to use a compass, binoculars, a magnifying glass, a journal, a sand timer, a ruler, measuring tape, and more!
