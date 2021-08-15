Live events on the horizon in Provo

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Provo:

Splash Summit Triathlon Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Splash Summit Triathlon Saturday, August 28, 2021 1330 East 300 North 7:30 a.m. race start Reverse-order Sprint Triathlon & 5K Only What I love about this race: A reverse-order triathlon is a...

Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam & Eve Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 425 W Center St, Provo, UT

Covey Center presents Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam & EveAt first, Adam is puzzled by the new arrival in the garden and he is suspicious of her disturbing appetite for fruit. Eve, believing...

Operation Brainstorm Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 65 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Brainstorm returns to Provo with an all-time lineup. Bring your shovels, we are going deep. Mr.Tape Zendlo Blake Austin See you there.

Choir Rehearsal - Welcome New Members Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The Choir is a non-auditioned ensemble begun in 2014 as a collaborative effort to bring several denominations together through music. This mission is still in place today. The Choir is open to...

THRIVE DAY FOR WOMEN Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Thrive Day for Women is a full-day event celebrating women Thriving beyond Mormonism.