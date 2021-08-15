Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provo, UT

Live events on the horizon in Provo

Posted by 
Provo Post
Provo Post
 7 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Provo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0Oa9_0bSNBW3w00

Splash Summit Triathlon

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Splash Summit Triathlon Saturday, August 28, 2021 1330 East 300 North 7:30 a.m. race start Reverse-order Sprint Triathlon & 5K Only What I love about this race: A reverse-order triathlon is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P6NHx_0bSNBW3w00

Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam & Eve

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 425 W Center St, Provo, UT

Covey Center presents Mark Twain's The Diaries of Adam & EveAt first, Adam is puzzled by the new arrival in the garden and he is suspicious of her disturbing appetite for fruit. Eve, believing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtz16_0bSNBW3w00

Operation Brainstorm

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 65 North University Avenue, Provo, UT 84601

Brainstorm returns to Provo with an all-time lineup. Bring your shovels, we are going deep. Mr.Tape Zendlo Blake Austin See you there.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vt4h5_0bSNBW3w00

Choir Rehearsal - Welcome New Members

Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:50 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

The Choir is a non-auditioned ensemble begun in 2014 as a collaborative effort to bring several denominations together through music. This mission is still in place today. The Choir is open to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zz4Pa_0bSNBW3w00

THRIVE DAY FOR WOMEN

Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Thrive Day for Women is a full-day event celebrating women Thriving beyond Mormonism.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Provo Post

Provo Post

Provo, UT
33
Followers
177
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Provo, UT
Government
City
Provo, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Triathlon#Race#Blake Austin#Sprint Triathlon#W Center St#Ut Covey Center#Choir#Mormonism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....

Comments / 0

Community Policy