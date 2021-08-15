Manchester events calendar

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

OTEP with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Otep's "Sermons of Fire" National Tour 2021 with The World Over, Sepsiss & The Almas

BLITZKID REUNION Tour Kickoff Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Blitzkid is back! This is a special, one-time-only reunion tour . VIP Meet & Greet Options available. Additional support to be announced!

LORNA SHORE Release Tour with Enterprise Earth, Sentinels & Crown Magnetar Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:59 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Lorna Shore's "...and I Return to Nothingness" EP Release Tour featuring Enterprise Earth, Sentinels & Crown Magnetar

Manchester NH Wedding Show Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101

A New Hampshire Bridal Show you can't afford to miss! Let us help you plan your special wedding day! Visit with area vendors ready to answer

One Team Scavenger Hunt Manchester Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 475 Canal St, Manchester, NH 03101

Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour.