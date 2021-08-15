Cancel
Elgin, IL

Elgin calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Elgin Updates
 7 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Live events are lining up on the Elgin calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elgin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SOZrE_0bSNBOFM00

Depression & Anxiety Recovery Program, Introductory Session

Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 1141 Bode Road, Elgin, IL 60120

This is the Introductory Session for the eight-week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Progam, presented at the Salient Lifestyle Center

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZvUsV_0bSNBOFM00

Wood Fired Pizza + Beer Lunch — Plank Road Tap Room

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 39W149 Plank Rd, Elgin, IL

We are excited to welcome Billy Brick's Wood Fired Pizza Truck back to the tap room for a beer & pizza lunch in the beer garden! Live Music featuring Joey Wilbur. Pre-order online got to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11MUG7_0bSNBOFM00

Acoustic Events: Frank Liston at Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 155 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL

PRESENTED BY: Tunes For a Minute and Old Republic Kitchen + Bar https://www.facebook.com/tunesforaminute/ OPEN PATIO SETTING Old Republic Kitchen + Bar and their employees practice social...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Gw2d_0bSNBOFM00

2ND ANNUAL BACK THE BLUE NORTHERN ILLINOIS MOTORCYCLE RALLY

Elgin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 820 North Liberty Street, Elgin, IL 60120

2nd Annual Back The Blue Northern Illinois Motorcycle Rally in support of Veterans and All First Responders. 300+ bikes last year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rXQ1H_0bSNBOFM00

Goat Yoga - Reverse The Kerrs Farm, Elgin

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL

Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Elgin Updates

Elgin, IL
Comments / 0

