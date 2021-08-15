Elgin calendar: Coming events
(ELGIN, IL) Live events are lining up on the Elgin calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Elgin area:
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 1141 Bode Road, Elgin, IL 60120
This is the Introductory Session for the eight-week Depression & Anxiety Recovery Progam, presented at the Salient Lifestyle Center
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM
Address: 39W149 Plank Rd, Elgin, IL
We are excited to welcome Billy Brick's Wood Fired Pizza Truck back to the tap room for a beer & pizza lunch in the beer garden! Live Music featuring Joey Wilbur. Pre-order online got to...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 155 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL
PRESENTED BY: Tunes For a Minute and Old Republic Kitchen + Bar https://www.facebook.com/tunesforaminute/ OPEN PATIO SETTING Old Republic Kitchen + Bar and their employees practice social...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 820 North Liberty Street, Elgin, IL 60120
2nd Annual Back The Blue Northern Illinois Motorcycle Rally in support of Veterans and All First Responders. 300+ bikes last year!
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 11N435 Muirhead Rd, Elgin, IL
Goat yoga classes include 30 minutes of yoga taught by a certified yoga instructor and 30 minutes of free time where you can pet the goats, take photos and chill with the goats on your yoga mat...
