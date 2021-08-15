Spring Hill calendar: What's coming up

(SPRING HILL, FL) Live events are coming to Spring Hill.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Spring Hill:

WellCome OM Wellness Lecture: Dairy & Gluten Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34607

DAIRY & GLUTEN What Are These Products Doing To Your Body

A Night of Hope Spring Hill, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 4242 Lake in the Woods Drive, Spring Hill, FL 34607

It's that wonderful time of the year, A Night of Hope is coming! Get ready for a fun evening with dinner, silent auction and tasting event.

Weeki Wachee Paddle Adventure Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL

Happening SUNDAY AUGUST 15th @ 11am (10:30am meeting time) Take a journey with us to Weeki Wachee Springs! You will paddle (Kayak & Paddle Board) with a group of positive and outgoing people...

Monthly Membership Meeting/ Breakfast Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 4550 Golf Club Ln #0303, Spring Hill, FL

Monthly Membership Meeting/ Breakfast Sponsored by: AT&T Guest Speaker: Congressman Daniel Webster

DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29 Spring Hill, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29 is on Facebook. To connect with DIECASTARAMA • AUGUST 29, join Facebook today.