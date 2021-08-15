Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Coming soon: Bellingham events

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:

Winzlo, MetaPhysical, DJ Tru-Ah~Youth Suicide Prevention Benefit

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 306 Flora St, Bellingham, WA 98225

$10-30 Sliding Scale Cash Donation - all funds will support local youth suicide prevention and awareness services!ALL AGESDoors at 8:00 - Music at 8:30NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKSProceeds will go to: MAD HOPE Youth Suicide Prevention_ _ _ _ _The MakeShift Mantra: NO BOOZE, NO DRUGS, NO JERKS! We want this to be a positive, uplifting, inclusive space that provides the best atmosphere for fun and connection with our fellow humans. We thank you for your help in creating and maintaining this GOOD VI

Whatcom Museum History Sunset Cruise

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 355 Harris Avenue, ##104, Bellingham, WA 98225

The Whatcom Museum offers its popular summer history cruises along Bellingham Bay with San Juan Cruises.

Flores de Verano, Flamenco en Vivo Bellingham

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: 1314 Harris Ave, Bellingham, WA 98225

Flamenco dancer Savannah Fuentes and singer/guitarist Diego Amador Jr. return to Bellingham.

Breath ~ Awareness ~ Life

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Apr 04, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Integrating the practice of breath & meditation to enhance your life, personally and professionally.

Introduction to Eastern Medicine for Bodyworkers

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jan 01, 09:00 PM

Address: 1400 Larrabee Avenue, Bellingham, WA 98225

Learn about the basics of Eastern Medicine theory and practice from a licensed acupuncturist and former massage therapist.

Bellingham Dispatch

Bellingham Dispatch

With Bellingham Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

