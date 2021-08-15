Cancel
Athens, GA

What's up Athens: Local events calendar

Athens Times
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a night of Allman Brothers Band music under the stars at the Southern Brewing Company in Athens, GA! All ages are welcome!

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show)

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Young Lambs Nursery Registration_ August 15

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery during the 10:30 am service on Sunday.

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

