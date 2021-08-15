What’s up Athens: Local events calendar

(ATHENS, GA) Athens has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Athens:

Tribute: A Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band Athens, GA

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Join us for a night of Allman Brothers Band music under the stars at the Southern Brewing Company in Athens, GA! All ages are welcome!

Jordy Searcy and Brendan Abernathy Athens, GA

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jordy Searcy & Brendan Abernathy with special guests lighthearted - Georgia Theatre

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) Athens, GA

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

The Family Recipe (Album Release Show) with Misnomer & Convince the Kid|Georgia Theatre

Young Lambs Nursery Registration_ August 15 Athens, GA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 498 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Register by noon on Friday for the Young Lambs Nursery during the 10:30 am service on Sunday.