What’s up Duluth: Local events calendar

(DULUTH, MN) Duluth is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Duluth:

Kids Bowl Free at Skyline Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 4894 Miller Trunk Hwy, Duluth, MN

On Mondays through Thursdays during the summer, kids 15 and under can bowl an hour and a half for free from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skyline Social & Games. Shoes are not included and are $3 per...

Understanding your Soul’s Blueprint to Amplify Clarity + Passion Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Learn how to harness the power of Reiki and change your life!

Open Mic Hosted by Adam Johnson Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 324 N Central Ave, Duluth, MN

Welcome to the second night of GarbageFest 2021! For night two, King Garbage takes over hosting duties at Wussow's Concert Cafe for an open mic night filled with charitable giving. So come on...

Tighten & Tone Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 324 West Superior Street, #100, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for our BodyTite Event on September 8th. Learn how BodyTite can tighten & tone your body non-surgically! RSVP Today: 218.215.8990

MN Christmas Market 2021 at Edmund Fitzgerald Hall(Duluth) Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

The MN Christmas Market is an annual pop-up holiday shopping event that showcases homegrown brands and makers, with a charitable twist.