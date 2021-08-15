What’s up Rochester: Local events calendar

(ROCHESTER, MN) Rochester is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rochester:

Beverage and Bible Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1643 1/2 N Broadway Ave, Rochester, MN

At this group, the pub is experienced as sacred space. Come and enjoy a laid back and friendly atmosphere where we connect over drinks and good conversation. Often we will discuss light topics...

Jikiden Reiki Summer Seminar Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4729 Canterbury Ct NW, Rochester, MN

Join us for our Jikiden Reiki summer seminar. This seminar taught over a period of three days will cover both the shoden (Reiki I) and okuden (Reiki II) levels of Jikiden Reiki. Jikiden Reiki is...

Pop-Up Chess on Peace Plaza Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 38 Peace Plaza, Rochester, MN

Enjoy nature with Rochester Chess Classes presented by Mayo Clinic and the Rochester Downtown Alliance. About this event About this free event: Did you take up chess or watch the Netflix series...

Lipstick & Lead Beginners Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 3600 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN

This beginners level ladies-only social group provides education and support for all things shooting related. This meeting is held monthly and covers a new topic each month. The meetings are...

Former Red Sox Baseball Great: Bernie Carbo Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 420 11th Ave NE, Rochester, MN

Looking forward to hearing from baseball great: Bernie Carbo THIS WEEKEND. Don't miss this once in a lifetime opportunity! Bernie was a baseball great, but didn't have a perfect life. He has many...