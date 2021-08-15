Cancel
Panama City, FL

Events on the Panama City calendar

Panama City Digest
 7 days ago

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Panama City is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Panama City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tPQC_0bSNAygn00

Leana Carter - Live Music at Little Village / Finns St Andrews

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2808 W 12th St, Panama City, FL

Acoustic Tunes under the palapa with singer-songwriter Leana Carter ! We have it all- cold drinks from our bar, delicious Island Style Grub from Finns, and lots of fun, eclectic shopping all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDEd0_0bSNAygn00

KELLY & THE HEALERS *LIVE* @ THE HOUSE OF HENRY, PANAMA CITY, FL, AUGUST 27 & 28, 2021, 10PM-1AM

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 461 Harrison Ave, Panama City, FL

Hot Rocking Blues for Downtown, Panama City, FL!! Great food, Excellent Service, and a FULL LIQUOR BAR!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vevn1_0bSNAygn00

The Mike Wagner Trio

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2705 Thomas Dr, Panama City, FL

The Mike Wagner Trio (saxophonist), featuring Jill Wofsey on piano, and Steve Gilmore on bass. The music features hits from the Great American Songbook, blues, and catchy New Orleans-style...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KmLMI_0bSNAygn00

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Review & Exam

Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2728 E. 14th Street, Panama City, FL 32401

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Pesticide Applicator review class fulfills the 6 CEUs required by FDACS to take the LCLM exam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MhdJa_0bSNAygn00

Paints & Pints NEW HOURS!

Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 635 FL-75, Panama City, FL

Bring your favorite adult beverage and join us for a fun filled evening of Paints & Pints! Live Instruction provided and seating is limited so reserve your spot today!

