Myrtle Beach calendar: What's coming up

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) Myrtle Beach has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Myrtle Beach:

2021 Day of the Dog 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home. Save $5! Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Thursday, August 26th, 2021 is International Dog Day! To help celebrate, we are hosting our fifth annual Day of the Dog virtual race!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

DRAG Me to Brunch! Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 6401 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Mr. Fish presents Drag Me to Brunch hosted by Morgan Richards.

Card Catalog Book Club Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: Connector Road 141, SC-707, Myrtle Beach, SC

Explore different genres every month with the Card Catalog book club and get some variety in your reading diet! Contact Socastee Library for more information or to reserve a copy of the book...

Don Andrews AWS Workshop Myrtle Beach, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 01:00 PM

Address: 7200 North Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

Don is an exceptional instructor and demonstrator. His loose and luscious use of color captures all.