What’s up Toms River: Local events calendar

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) Toms River has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Toms River:

POUND 4 PINK NJ 2021session 2 Toms River, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 535 Garfield Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Join Lisa Pepper & this amazing team of rockstars as they band together for NJ POUND 4 PINK . Donations accepted at door.

Kite Night Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

***ATTENTION: Due to the weather, tonight's kite night is POSTPONED until next Thursday, August 5.*** --------------------- Once again Friends of Ortley Beach will host our popular Kite Night...

2021 SUMMER ARTS FEST Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 53 Main St, Toms River, NJ

It’s that time of year again! Toms River Artist Community (TRAC) Summer Arts Fest. This year we are excited to be on The Green at 33 Washington St, Toms River. A family friendly, free event in the...

Wedding Show at Clarion Hotel and Conference Center Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 815 Route 37 West, Toms River, NJ

For more than 26 years we have provided wedding planning services at the GOLD AWARD WINNING Clarion Hotel & Conference Center. Our 3 diamond AAA rated hotel catering service provides delicious...

Visit with Village Resouces Toms River, NJ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 101 Washington St, Toms River, NJ

Are you experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness? Village Resources may be able to help you: · explore housing options · connect with housing providers · connect with mainstream...