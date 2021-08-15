Asheville calendar: What's coming up

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Asheville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

Burlesque Brunch Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Burlesque Brunch returns to The Grey Eagle on the third Sunday of every month! Join us Sunday, August 15th to welcome them back!

Built to Spill Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:45 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Built to Spill returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday May 6, 2022! The new lineup features Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra.

Magenta Sunshine w/ Chilltonic Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Magenta Sunshine and Chilltonic take The Grey Eagle stage in Asheville NC for a hometown show on Saturday August 21! All ages show at 8:30.

Andy Shauf Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Andy Shauf swings through Asheville NC on an album release tour to make his Grey Eagle debut on February 23, 20222!

Alan Doyle Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Alan Doyle (of Great Big Sea) returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Sunday March 6, 2022 with Chris Trapper for an 8pm ALL AGES show.