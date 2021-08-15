Cancel
Asheville, NC

Asheville calendar: What's coming up

Asheville News Watch
 7 days ago

(ASHEVILLE, NC) Live events are coming to Asheville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Asheville area:

Burlesque Brunch

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Burlesque Brunch returns to The Grey Eagle on the third Sunday of every month! Join us Sunday, August 15th to welcome them back!

Built to Spill

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:45 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Built to Spill returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Friday May 6, 2022! The new lineup features Melanie Radford and Teresa Esguerra.

Magenta Sunshine w/ Chilltonic

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Magenta Sunshine and Chilltonic take The Grey Eagle stage in Asheville NC for a hometown show on Saturday August 21! All ages show at 8:30.

Andy Shauf

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Andy Shauf swings through Asheville NC on an album release tour to make his Grey Eagle debut on February 23, 20222!

Alan Doyle

Asheville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Address: 185 Clingman Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Alan Doyle (of Great Big Sea) returns to The Grey Eagle in Asheville NC on Sunday March 6, 2022 with Chris Trapper for an 8pm ALL AGES show.

With Asheville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

